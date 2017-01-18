Jewish Centers Across The Country Are Being Targeted With Bomb Threats | The Huffington Post

Jewish community centers across the nation are under siege as dozens received bomb threats this month ― including more than 20 reported on Wednesday alone.

Authorities in Ohio were on high alert after threatening calls were made to Jewish centers in Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio. Meanwhile, centers in Florida, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Arizona, New York and other states reported similar calls.

There’s no apparent motive and no immediate danger, said Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Mike Hartzler, who works as the director of a joint task force between local and federal authorities in Ohio.