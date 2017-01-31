Trump aide was among record numbers taking a gun through TSA checkpoint last year, police say - The Washington Post

A member of President Trump’s administration was among the thousands of people who brought firearms to Transportation Security Administration checkpoints (TSA) last year, according to police.

Sebastian L. Gorka, a senior White House adviser who lives in Fairfax County, Va., was busted in February last year for allegedly taking a 9 mm pistol through a TSA checkpoint at Reagan National Airport. Gorka’s weapon was confiscated by Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) police, and he was slapped with a misdemeanor state charge of carrying a weapon in the airport, according to Virginia court records and the TSA. The TSA didn’t say whether the firearm was loaded.

The TSA, following its usual protocol, didn’t identify Gorka by name in its news release about the Feb. 1, 2016, gun catch. But when a brief article appeared in The Washington Post at the time, readers posted comments identifying Gorka straight off as the national security editor for Breitbart news and also chimed in with some nyah, nyah, nyahs. No doubt more are now wondering how someone who is supposed to be thinking about national security could forget he had a firearm in his bag.