Stephen Miller was no hero fighting left-wing oppression at Santa Monica High School - LA Times

Stephen Miller would eagerly tell you he’s from a liberal paradise, and I’d have to agree with him. Growing up in Los Angeles, I have always noticed my views on gun control and women’s rights rarely provoked a challenge. Locally, I have been represented by women and minorities in Congress and on my City Council.

Comfortable as I am with my hometown’s reputation, I came away from reading The Times’ piece last month on President Trump’s thirtysomething advisor with a bad taste in my mouth. Miller — a 2003 graduate of Santa Monica High School, where I am a senior — comes across as a heroic figure, a conservative treading water in a sea of overwhelming liberalism. Readers could be forgiven for believing the rest of Santa Monica High School’s student body to be a bunch of “too-cool-for-school” sensitive progressives whose only goals are to promote their agendas and vanquish the opposition.