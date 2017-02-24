Donald Trump Is Once Again Going To War Against His Own Intelligence Agencies | The Huffington Post

President Donald Trump kicked off his Friday by attacking the U.S. intelligence community once again. He lashed out at the FBI, tweeting that the agency is “totally unable to stop national security ‘leakers.’”

The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security "leakers" that have permeated our government for a long time. They can't even......

4:31 AM - 24 Feb 2017

find the leakers within the FBI itself. Classified information is being given to media that could have a devastating effect on U.S. FIND NOW

4:36 AM - 24 Feb 2017

Trump’s outburst comes hours after CNN and The Associated Press reported that White House chief of staff Reince Priebus had asked the FBI to publicly dispute reports that the president’s team had communicated with Russian officials throughout the 2016 presidential campaign.