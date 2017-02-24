Newsvine

douglasq

About A Southwestern-born Yankee Southerner living in the Northwest Articles: 9 Seeds: 1100 Comments: 36302 Since: Nov 2005

Donald Trump Is Once Again Going To War Against His Own Intelligence Agencies | The Huffington Post

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by douglasq View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Fri Feb 24, 2017 7:04 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

President Donald Trump kicked off his Friday by attacking the U.S. intelligence community once again. He lashed out at the FBI, tweeting that the agency is “totally unable to stop national security ‘leakers.’”


Donald J. Trump ✔@realDonaldTrump

The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security "leakers" that have permeated our government for a long time. They can't even......

4:31 AM - 24 Feb 2017


Donald J. Trump ✔@realDonaldTrump

find the leakers within the FBI itself. Classified information is being given to media that could have a devastating effect on U.S. FIND NOW

4:36 AM - 24 Feb 2017

Trump’s outburst comes hours after CNN and The Associated Press reported that White House chief of staff Reince Priebus had asked the FBI to publicly dispute reports that the president’s team had communicated with Russian officials throughout the 2016 presidential campaign.

FBI director James Comey reportedly refused to comply with the request because of the agency’s ongoing investigation into Trump’s associates and their potentially illegal links to the Kremlin.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor