Trump says attacks on Jewish sites could be 'to make others look bad,' Pennsylvania AG says

Wed Mar 1, 2017
Seeded on Wed Mar 1, 2017 8:52 AM
President Trump on Tuesday told attorneys general from across the country that the recent rash of attacks and threats against Jewish institutions was “reprehensible” but suggested that it might not only reflect anti-Semitism, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Sometimes, the president said, "the reverse can be true," Shapiro said, recalling the conversation at the White House. "Someone's doing it to make others look bad."

