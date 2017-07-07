Who's in the room for the Trump-Putin meeting? - CNNPolitics.com

President Donald Trump's first formal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin later Friday in Germany will be an intimate affair.

Trump is expected to be accompanied only by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in the talks while Putin will be joined by his foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov. Each side will also take a translator into the meeting.

The lineup means that the US side will be outgunned in terms of diplomatic experience, since Putin has been operating at top global tables since first becoming president in 2000 and Lavrov is considered by his peers to be one of the most wily diplomats in the world.

By contrast, Trump and Tillerson, despite their long histories of negotiating in a corporate context, are relative novices at high-powered diplomatic politics.