Trump Aides on Podesta Tweet: 'No Idea What He Is Talking About'

The world’s most powerful leaders gathered in Germany this week to hammer out tough geopolitical issues—and, according to a tweet from President Donald Trump, to dump on Hillary Clinton’s former campaign chairman.

“Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA, Disgraceful!” Trump tweeted from his personal account early Friday morning, half an hour before he was scheduled to depart his hotel for the G20 summit in Hamburg.

It was an peculiar aside deviating sharply from some of Trump’s other tweets during his swing through Germany and Poland, which have largely focused on the serious business at hand—with a few shots at “Fake News” and “the haters” who annoy the president. It also appeared to get basic facts wrong about last year’s alleged Russian election-meddling: Podesta worked for the Clinton presidential campaign at the time, not the Democratic National Committee, and hence had no say in the treatment of the latter’s hacked email servers. The DNC has also repeatedly disputed the narrative endorsed by Trump, as the committee claims law-enforcement agencies did not reach out until August, when the hacking had already been made public and the security gap closed.

The tweet baffled White House aides on the trip. "I have no idea what he's talking about,” one messaged The Daily Beast. Officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not cleared to discuss the bizarre tweet.