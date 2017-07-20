Newsvine

Sally Yates, Fired By Trump, Assails Him For Violating "Bedrock Principle Of Our Democracy"

Former acting attorney general Sally Yates, who was abruptly fired by President Donald Trump, criticized him Thursday for again violating “the essential independence” of the Department of Justice. It followed the president’s admission that he would not have appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions because he recused himself from the multiple investigations into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia.

In a tweet Thursday, Yates called the DOJ’s independence “a bedrock principle of our democracy.”

