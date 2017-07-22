Newsvine

Report: Russian Ambassador Said He Discussed Trump Campaign With Jeff Sessions | HuffPost

U.S. intelligence agencies intercepted a conversation in which Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak claimed he had discussed President Donald Trump’s campaign and policy positions with then-Sen. Jeff Sessions during the 2016 election campaign, The Washington Post reported Friday.

The intercepted conversations suggest Kislyak and Sessions, now Trump’s attorney general, had “substantive” conversations about Trump’s position on Russia, and how he saw his relationship with the country’s government should he win the election, according to the Post report

