The guy who said a black man stabbed him because he has a neo-Nazi haircut stabbed himself / Boing Boing

“Soooooooo apparently I look like a neo-Nazi and got stabbed for it,” wrote 26-year-old Joshua Witt on Facebook. “Luckily I put my hands up to stop it so he only stabbed my hand... please keep in mind there was no conversation between me and this dude I was literally just getting out of my car.” Witt said his attacker was a black man. The alt-right went berserk over the story, but in a big surprise twist, it turns out that Witt stabbed himself.