The so-called “pee tape,” an alleged video recording of Donald Trump in a highly compromising situation with prostitutes in a Russian hotel room, may actually exist and multiple witnesses say so — according to a bombshell report by award-winning BBC correspondent Paul Wood in an article published in August, but just receiving widespread notice today.
Donald Trump 'Pee Tape' Exists, Multiple Witnesses Back Shocking Story In Dossier, Bombshell Report Claims
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Sep 4, 2017 7:27 PM
