Busted! The new Trump hotel in D.C. is filled top-to-bottom with goods made in China

Reporters from around the world were tricked into covering Donald Trump’s new hotel opening in Washington, D.C., today. They were told it would be a press conference and Donald Trump would be answering questions, instead they were physically prevented from touring the hotel with Trump, and only photographers were allowed.

But, the folks from American Bridge did get a look around and what they found was a hotel filled with goods made overseas, mostly in China.

