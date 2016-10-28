Newsvine

douglasq

About A Southwestern-born Yankee Southerner living in the Northwest Articles: 8 Seeds: 1086 Comments: 36074 Since: Nov 2005

Video Shows Donald Trump Sexually Humiliating Woman Before Large Audience | Huffington Post

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by douglasq View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Fri Oct 28, 2016 12:46 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Revenge has been a fixture of Donald Trump’s corporate speeches for years. It almost always comes up as he offers advice to his audience on how to succeed in business, and usually includes a Rosie O’Donnell anecdote.

But at one speech in Sydney in October 2011, he decided to give the audience a live example of what revenge looks like by calling a woman he felt had slighted him onstage and sexually humiliating her in front of thousands of onlookers.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor