Revenge has been a fixture of Donald Trump’s corporate speeches for years. It almost always comes up as he offers advice to his audience on how to succeed in business, and usually includes a Rosie O’Donnell anecdote.
But at one speech in Sydney in October 2011, he decided to give the audience a live example of what revenge looks like by calling a woman he felt had slighted him onstage and sexually humiliating her in front of thousands of onlookers.
Video Shows Donald Trump Sexually Humiliating Woman Before Large Audience | Huffington Post
Seeded on Fri Oct 28, 2016 12:46 PM
