Donald Trump Encourages Election Fraud, Urges His Supporters To Vote Twice

Seeded by douglasq
Mon Oct 31, 2016
GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump frequently complains about the possibility of “voter fraud” swaying the 2016 presidential election in favor of Democrats, and on Sunday he told supporters in Colorado they should take secondary steps ― ones that could result in fraudulent vote tallies ― in order to guard against this.

