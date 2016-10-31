GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump frequently complains about the possibility of “voter fraud” swaying the 2016 presidential election in favor of Democrats, and on Sunday he told supporters in Colorado they should take secondary steps ― ones that could result in fraudulent vote tallies ― in order to guard against this.
Donald Trump Encourages Election Fraud, Urges His Supporters To Vote Twice
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Oct 31, 2016 1:20 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment