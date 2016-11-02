Newsvine

Black Mississippi Church Burned And Vandalized With 'Vote Trump'

A black church in Mississippi was burned and vandalized with pro-Donald Trump graffiti late Tuesday. 

Authorities responded to the fire at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville, Mississippi, Tuesday night. Delta Daily News reports that the majority of the damage was to the main sanctuary and there were no reported injuries. Someone had spray-painted the words “Vote Trump” along the side of the building.

A woman at the nearby Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church told The Huffington Post that Hopewell is a historically black church. She said the community is in shock over what happened. 

