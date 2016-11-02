Jon Stewart Shows How To Win A Twitter War With Donald Trump

Long before Donald Trump used Twitter as a weapon against his political enemies, he used it to attack comedian Jon Stewart.

It didn’t go well for Trump.

Speaking at the Stand Up For Heroes benefit in New York on Tuesday night, the former “Daily Show” host explained his feud with Trump, and how he came up with a new nickname for the man who would eventually become the Republican Party’s nominee for president of the United States.

“Vote wisely this November 8th,” Stewart warned the audience.