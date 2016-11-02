Accused cop killer waved Confederate flag at football game to protest 'cop haters' sitting out anthem

The suspect in the “ambush” killings of two Iowa police officers was kicked out of a high school football game last month after clashing with black fans over his Confederate flag.

Scott Michael Greene was identified by police as the gunman who fatally shot the officers in separate attacks early Wednesday morning in the Des Moines area.

Greene surrendered without incident about 10:30 a.m. to a Department of Natural Resources officer in Dallas County.

A YouTube video uploaded to an account belonging to Scott Greene appears to show him arguing with Des Moines police officers after he claimed he was assaulted by fans Oct. 14 at a football game at Urbandale High School, reported Buzzfeed.

The officers asked the man to leave school property after the altercation, which witnesses said Greene instigated by carrying an American flag and Confederate flag.