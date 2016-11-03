Can Teleprompter Trump stay disciplined? - CNNPolitics.com

One of the most remarkable moments on the campaign trail this week was one that didn't happen.

Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado introduced Hillary Clinton at a Florida rally Tuesday, blasting Donald Trump.

And for once, the billionaire didn't react. No tweets. No attacks from the stump. Nothing. Instead, he stayed on message going after Clinton on her email server while pledging to repeal Obamacare.

In the final days of the 2016 campaign, Trump isn't taking Clinton's bait.

The new self-discipline comes as the election tightens and polls indicate a razor-close race in battleground states such as Florida, New Hampshire and Colorado. On the stump Wednesday night in Florida, Trump revealed how he is focused on staying disciplined and how hard it is for him.