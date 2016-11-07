Did Donald Trump Just Make Up An Award He Won?

It was a throwaway line, offered in a stream-of-consciousness riff about the state of the auto industry. Donald Trump, during a speech on Sunday, claimed that five years ago he was “honored” as “Man of the Year in Michigan.”

We have no clue what he’s talking about.

That doesn’t mean it didn’t happen. But there is no apparent record of it happening, and the folks who might know aren’t talking.

The Huffington Post looked through various search engines and newspaper archives and found nothing. We checked with The Washington Post’s David Fahrenthold, who has scrubbed Trump’s bio down to the bone in his reporting. He said he knew of no such honor. We reached out to the office of Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder (R). Nothing. We asked the Trump campaign. They didn’t respond.