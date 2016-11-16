Newsvine

Trump's Name Will Be Removed From Apartment Buildings After Residents Demand It : The Two-Way : NPR

President-elect Donald Trump's name will be removed from three apartment buildings on Manhattan's West Side, after almost 600 residents signed a petition demanding it.

Three of the rental buildings now known as Trump Place will be renamed 140, 160 and 180 Riverside Blvd., according to a statement emailed to NPR from the Chicago-based real estate company Equity Residential.

"We are assuming a more neutral building identity that will appeal to all current and future residents. We took a number of items into our decision including the input of our residents," the statement said.

