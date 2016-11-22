Newsvine

douglasq

About A Southwestern-born Yankee Southerner living in the Northwest Articles: 8 Seeds: 1086 Comments: 36074 Since: Nov 2005

This Pizzeria Is Not a Child-Trafficking Site

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by douglasq View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe New York Times
Seeded on Tue Nov 22, 2016 12:40 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Days before the presidential election, James Alefantis, owner of a local pizza restaurant called Comet Ping Pong, noticed an unusual spike in the number of his Instagram followers.

Within hours, menacing messages like “we’re on to you” began appearing in his Instagram feed. In the ensuing days, hundreds of death threats — one read “I will kill you personally” — started arriving via texts, Facebook and Twitter. All of them alleged something that made Mr. Alefantis’s jaw drop: that Comet Ping Pong was the home base of a child abuse ring led by Hillary Clinton and her campaign chief, John D. Podesta.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor