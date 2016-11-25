Newsvine

The Constitution lets the electoral college choose the winner. They should choose Clinton. - The Washington Post

Conventional wisdom tells us that the electoral college requires that the person who lost the popular vote this year must nonetheless become our president. That view is an insult to our framers. It is compelled by nothing in our Constitution. It should be rejected by anyone with any understanding of our democratic traditions  — most important, the electors themselves.

