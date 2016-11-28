Florida Killings Increase After 'Stand Your Ground' Gun Law Passage, Study Finds | The Huffington Post

Gun deaths have risen sharply since the passage of Florida’s controversial “stand your ground” gun law, a new study found.

The report, published this month in JAMA Internal Medicine, analyzed data from 1999 to 2014 and discovered that homicides in Florida have increased 24.4 percent, while gun-related homicides are up 31.6 percent since the law was enacted in 2005 under then-Gov. Jeb Bush.

The law protects people who use deadly force when citing self-defense ― even if escape is an option. The same law shielded George Zimmerman from jail time after he shot and killed Trayvon Martin, an unarmed teenager.

The National Rifle Association pushed for and helped draft the legislation. Following its passage, then-Miami Police Chief John Timoney called the law a “license to murder” and warned it could drive an increase of lethal force “where it shouldn’t be used.”