Donald Trump's No. 2 Commerce Pick Has A Thin Resume And A Fat Wallet | The Huffington Post

President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday announced his intent to nominate 47-year-old Todd Ricketts, the youngest son of billionaire TD Ameritrade founder Joe Ricketts, to be his deputy secretary of commerce.

“Todd Ricketts is an immensely successful businessman with unparalleled knowledge of the finance industry,” Trump said in a statement Wednesday. Ricketts has “years of hands-on experience in the finance industry,” the statement said, and “like President-elect Trump, Mr. Ricketts will use this knowledge to fix the broken Washington D.C. system.”