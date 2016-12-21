Trump's Team Offered Ambassadorships for Inauguration Talent

Despite having Kanye West in his corner, Donald Trump is still having difficulty finding musicians to play at his inauguration. According to two talent bookers who spoke anonymously to the Wrap, Trump’s Presidential Inaugural Committee offered to reward them with ambassador positions if they could procure top singers to perform.One talent manager described being offered “access to the administration” if he could lure major talent. “They said they were in the process of ‘figuring out posts, ambassadorships, and commissions’ if that was of any interest,” he said.