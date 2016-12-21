Newsvine

douglasq

About A Southwestern-born Yankee Southerner living in the Northwest Articles: 8 Seeds: 1086 Comments: 36074 Since: Nov 2005

Trump's Team Offered Ambassadorships for Inauguration Talent

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by douglasq View Original Article: New York Magazine
Seeded on Wed Dec 21, 2016 1:42 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Despite having Kanye West in his corner, Donald Trump is still having difficulty finding musicians to play at his inauguration. According to two talent bookers who spoke anonymously to the Wrap, Trump’s Presidential Inaugural Committee offered to reward them with ambassador positions if they could procure top singers to perform.One talent manager described being offered “access to the administration” if he could lure major talent. “They said they were in the process of ‘figuring out posts, ambassadorships, and commissions’ if that was of any interest,” he said. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor