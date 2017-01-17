Newsvine

douglasq

About A Southwestern-born Yankee Southerner living in the Northwest Articles: 8 Seeds: 1086 Comments: 36074 Since: Nov 2005

Putin: Those Who Spread Fake Allegations About Trump Are 'Worse Than Prostitutes'

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by douglasq View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Tue Jan 17, 2017 8:38 AM
Discuss:

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday an unsubstantiated report that alleged Russia had gathered compromising material on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump was a hoax, and slammed those who are propagating the allegations as “worse than prostitutes.”

Putin, who reiterated he had never met Trump, said he hoped that Moscow and Washington could eventually get their troubled relations back to normal.

He also insisted that the accusations that Trump engaged in sexual acts with prostitutes while in Moscow are “fake” and “nonsense.”

“It highlights a significant degree of degradation of political elites in the West, including in the United States,” he said. “Do they think that our special services are hunting for every U.S. billionaire?”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor