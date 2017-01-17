Putin: Those Who Spread Fake Allegations About Trump Are 'Worse Than Prostitutes'

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday an unsubstantiated report that alleged Russia had gathered compromising material on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump was a hoax, and slammed those who are propagating the allegations as “worse than prostitutes.”

Putin, who reiterated he had never met Trump, said he hoped that Moscow and Washington could eventually get their troubled relations back to normal.

He also insisted that the accusations that Trump engaged in sexual acts with prostitutes while in Moscow are “fake” and “nonsense.”