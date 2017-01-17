Scalper losing money on tickets to Trump inauguration - NY Daily News

Newsvine

Scalper losing money on tickets to Trump inauguration

SOURCE FAVICONNY Daily News
Seeded on Tue Jan 17, 2017 9:56 AM
Donald Trump will take office as one of the most unpopular President-elects in recent history — and even scalpers may feel the pain.

Some flippers, who acquired tickets to Trump's inauguration with the intent of reselling them on the secondary market, are striking out in their efforts to peddle them and are now looking at some relatively "yuge" losses.

