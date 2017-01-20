Newsvine

douglasq

About A Southwestern-born Yankee Southerner living in the Northwest Articles: 8 Seeds: 1089 Comments: 36154 Since: Nov 2005

Trump's National Security Transition Is 'A Mess,

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by douglasq View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Fri Jan 20, 2017 9:05 AM
Discuss:

 President-elect Donald Trump’s national security transition has been more chaotic than others in recent memory, with important positions unfilled and many of his people less able, or willing, to engage on substance, U.S. officials said.

The uncertainties surrounding Trump’s personnel, policies, and rise to power have rattled many of America’s allies, including Japan, Germany and Britain, at a time when China is more assertive, Russia more aggressive, terrorism more diffuse, the Middle East still unstable and North Korea nuclear-armed and unpredictable, said U.S. and foreign diplomats.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor