Comparison: President Trump and Barack Obama's inauguration crowds | PBS NewsHour

One question ahead of today’s Inauguration Day ceremonies: How will the crowds at Trump’s swearing-in compare to crowds for other presidents?

Trump organizers said earlier this week they expected about 800,000 people to attend Friday’s festivities on the National Mall—”fewer than half the 1.8 million people who attended President Barack Obama’s first inauguration in 2009,” Politico says.

Another view: Here’s a side-by-side of crowds during President Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009 and Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017, taken at 11:49:43, minutes before Donald Trump took the oath of office.