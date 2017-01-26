Inquirer Editorial: Trump's first days resemble those of a dictator

President Trump has shown a keen obsession with TV ratings and crowd size. But during his visit to Philadelphia today, it is fervently hoped that he will pay attention to the expected thousands of protesters who fear he is undermining the democratic process and threatening his own presidency.

From spreading bald lies to suppressing basic facts and information, the early days of the Trump administration are suggestive of a tin-pot dictatorship. That's not the look he wants, and neither do most Americans.