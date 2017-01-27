Newsvine

Trump Asked The Park Service To Prove The Media Lied About His Inauguration Crowd

President Donald Trump personally called the head of the National Park Service on the day after his inauguration to ask for photographic evidence that would support his claims about the size of the crowd at the event, The Washington Post reported.

A National Park Service official confirmed to The Huffington Post that the call took place on Saturday but would not comment further.

Trump falsely claimed up to 1.5 million people attended his inauguration, boasting that the crowd extended from the Capitol to the Washington Monument and accusing the media of lying about how many attended. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has pushed similar false claims, which Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway defended as “alternative facts.” 

