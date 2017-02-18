Cavs' Kyrie Irving: The Earth Is Flat, And 'They' Are Lying To Us | The Huffington Post

Kyrie Irving of the Cleveland Cavaliers believes the Earth is flat.

To be sure, planet Earth is round. But during a Friday podcast hosted by his teammates Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson, Irving declared that the Earth is flat.

“This is not even a conspiracy theory. The Earth is flat,” Irving said, urging people to do their research on the matter. The point guard blamed “them” for lying to us but did not clarify who “they” are.

“What it really came down to for me,” Irving explains, “was everything that was particularly thrown in front of me, I had to be like, ‘OK, this is all a facade, this is all something that they ultimately want me to believe in that is true or whether or not or whatever.’”