As a rule, The Huffington Post’s Queer Voices won’t publicize the white nationalists’ favorite troll Milo Yiannopoulos. The last thing we want to do is give this attention-seeker oxygen for his racist, transphobic, misogynist dumpster fire.

But there are moments when I think it’s important to fact-check his insanely dangerous rhetoric and one of those moments came Friday night, courtesy of Bill Maher’s “Overtime” aftershow.