Yes, Trump's Aide Really Did Throw "White Power" Sign

Take a look at the guy in the picture.

That’s Steve Miller, senior advisor to Donald Trump. He’s also an avowed racist.

Don’t take my word for it—that’s what his friends and family say. He hasn't been quiet about it at all: he has openly disparaged blacks, Latinos, and Asians throughout his school career, from high school to Duke University, where he palled around with white supremacist leader Richard Spencer.

He continued his racist streak when he interned with Jeff Sessions and now spends his days trying to out-bigot the other white supremacist named Steve in Trump’s White House. No wonder David Duke adores him.

Now look at the picture. I used a screen grab for the very same shot of Miller that was used in the headlines for The Guardian, New York Daily, and Washington Post just to name a few. He made headlines that day for defending the Muslim ban by saying Trump's actions “will not be questioned”!

That’s a topic for another day.

You might think that’s an odd natural gesture to make. And it is. What Steve is doing is completely intentional: