Caitlyn Jenner Says Trump's Blow To Transgender Rights Is A 'Disaster' | The Huffington Post

Caitlyn Jenner broke her silence on President Donald Trump’s decision to reverse federal guidance on protections for transgender students against discrimination, calling the move a “disaster.”

Jenner, the Olympic gold medalist, tweeted a video Thursday evening in which she directly called out Trump and his team for rescinding the guidance issued by the Obama administration last year in which public schools were instructed to allow students to use the bathroom that matched their gender identity. The guidance was not legally binding.