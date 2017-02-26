Tucker Carlson Brings Trans Guest On His Show, Immediately Insults Her | The Huffington Post

Fox News host Tucker Carlson invited a transgender woman onto his show Friday night ― and proceeded to insinuate that trans people are “faking” their identities to access federal funds.

Lawyer Jillian Weiss, a transgender woman, appeared on the Friday edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to discuss the Trump administration’s rescission of an Obama-era directive that ensured trans students could use the restroom corresponding with their gender identity in public schools.