Tucker Carlson Brings Trans Guest On His Show, Immediately Insults Her | The Huffington Post

Fox News host Tucker Carlson invited a transgender woman onto his show Friday night ― and proceeded to insinuate that trans people are “faking” their identities to access federal funds.
Lawyer Jillian Weiss, a transgender woman, appeared on the Friday edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to discuss the Trump administration’s rescission of an Obama-era directive that ensured trans students could use the restroom corresponding with their gender identity in public schools.
What she was met with instead were claims by Carlson that people could masquerade as transgender to get access to gender-specific restrooms, as well as insinuations that trans people are “faking” their gender identities to get access to the federal government’s “$11 billion [spent] every year on sex specific programs.”