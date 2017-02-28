Felix Sater Is Latest Russian Link for Donald Trump White House

There have been two characters in the news over the past couple of weeks that have gone unmentioned here at the shebeen. The first is Milo Yiannopoulos, a bully and a charlatan who has fallen on hard times at the moment, and whom I never knew much about in the first place and couldn't care less about now. You want to argue about him, feel free. But try not to disturb the folks at the next table, who are talking about Felix Sater—and there, my friends, is a story and a half.