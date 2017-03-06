Canadian citizen going to day spa in US turned away – needs immigrant visa / Boing Boing

Canadian citizen Manpreet Kooner was on her way to a day spa in Vermont when she was stopped at the US border. The 30-year-old Montreal resident, who works at a science lab, was held for six hours before being denied entrance into the US.

Kooner, who was born and raised in Canada by parents who come from India, was told she needed an immigrant visa. The two friends she was traveling with, both white, did not have a problem.

"I'm speechless," Kooner said to CBC news. "There are no answers."