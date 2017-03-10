Sean Spicer Sends Distress Signal To America With Upside-Down Flag Pin | The Huffington Post

During Friday’s White House press conference, Sean Spicer sent Twitter into a frenzy when he wore his American flag pin upside down. Though Spicer’s unfortunate move was likely accidental, an upside-down American flag is an officially recognized sign of distress.
Almost immediately, everyone on Twitter began making the same joke about what kind of signal Spicer was trying to send.
