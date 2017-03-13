Newsvine

'Not Today, Motherf***er': Runner Takes Down Attacker | The Huffington Post

Seattle runner Kelly Herron has a clear message after defending herself from an attacker hiding along her route: Fight back. 

The 36-year-old marathoner-in-training was four miles into her run in Seattle’s Golden Gardens Park last week when she stopped to use a public restroom. Police say Gary Steiner, 40, a registered sex offender in Arizona, was hiding in the bathroom and attacked her. 

Herron had taken a self-defense workshop three weeks before the incident. She used everything she learned in that class to fend off her attacker as he pinned her down on the floor of a bathroom stall. 

“I fought for my life screaming (”Not today, M**F**er!”), clawing his face, punching back, and desperately trying to escape his grip - never giving up,” Herron wrote in an Instagram post that had been liked more than 19,000 times as of Monday morning. 

