'Not Today, Motherf***er': Runner Takes Down Attacker | The Huffington Post

Seattle runner Kelly Herron has a clear message after defending herself from an attacker hiding along her route: Fight back.

The 36-year-old marathoner-in-training was four miles into her run in Seattle’s Golden Gardens Park last week when she stopped to use a public restroom. Police say Gary Steiner, 40, a registered sex offender in Arizona, was hiding in the bathroom and attacked her.

Herron had taken a self-defense workshop three weeks before the incident. She used everything she learned in that class to fend off her attacker as he pinned her down on the floor of a bathroom stall.