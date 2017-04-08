NRA Employee Accidentally Shoots Himself On The Job | The Huffington Post

Newsvine

NRA Employee Accidentally Shoots Himself On The Job

An employee for the National Rifle Association accidentally shot himself Thursday during a firearms training session.

The 46-year-old man was holstering his pistol when it accidentally discharged, NBC Washington reports. The incident happened at the NRA’s National Firearms Museum, located at the organization’s headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia.

Fairfax County Police confirmed the incident to The Huffington Post, stating that the 46-year-old man was treated at a local hospital for a minor wound on his lower body. No charges are expected.

Though the NRA preaches gun safety as one of its mantras, the group opposes several measures that could make firearms safer, like gun storage laws and mandatory waiting periods for purchasing guns.

The organization has found itself connected to accidental shootings in the past.

