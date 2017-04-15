Trump's praise for the military comes...

Fourteen years ago this month, soon after the U.S. military had brought down Saddam Hussein’s regime in Iraq, Al Franken ran into Paul Wolfowitz at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. There’s no recording of the exchange, but according to reports at the time, the comedian, several years before his Senate career, told the deputy defense secretary, “Clinton’s military did pretty well in Iraq, huh?”As legend has it, Wolfowitz “responded by proposing that Franken perform an anatomically impossible act.”Franken’s point, of course, is that George W. Bush may have complained quite a bit on the campaign trail about the strength of the U.S. military in 2000, but after taking office, the Bush/Cheney administration quickly discovered that the armed forces it inherited from the Clinton administration was plenty strong, indeed.