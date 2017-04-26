Newsvine

Workers at Chinese factory used by Ivanka Trump's clothing maker endured long hours, low pay - Chicago Tribune

Workers at a factory in China used by the company that makes clothing for Ivanka Trump's fashion line and other brands worked nearly 60 hours a week to earn wages of little more than $62 a week, according to a factory audit released Monday.

The factory's 80 workers knit clothes for the contractor, G-III Apparel Group, which has held the exclusive license to make the Ivanka Trump brand's $158 dresses, $79 blouses and other clothes since 2012. 

