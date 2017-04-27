Newsvine

Suspected Nazi enthusiast (and Trump national security staffer) Sebastian Gorka's degree probably fake / Boing Boing

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONBoing Boing
Seeded on Thu Apr 27, 2017 9:38 AM
Adding to the controversy surrounding hyper-sensitiveNazi-affiliated medal wearing "deputy assistant" to Orange Julius, Sebastian Gorka is now a credible claim he faked his PhD.

Gorka has unsuccessfully attempted to assuage fears that he is a yet another Nazi enthusiast in the Trump Administration. Now, suspicions have arisen that he has faked his degree. Andrew Reynolds, a professor of politican science at the University of North Carolina did some digging.

It looks bad for Gorka.

