Suspected Nazi enthusiast (and Trump national security staffer) Sebastian Gorka's degree probably fake / Boing Boing

Adding to the controversy surrounding hyper-sensitive, Nazi-affiliated medal wearing "deputy assistant" to Orange Julius, Sebastian Gorka is now a credible claim he faked his PhD.
Gorka has unsuccessfully attempted to assuage fears that he is a yet another Nazi enthusiast in the Trump Administration. Now, suspicions have arisen that he has faked his degree. Andrew Reynolds, a professor of politican science at the University of North Carolina did some digging.
It looks bad for Gorka.
Thu Apr 27, 2017
