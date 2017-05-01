Gunman Killed After Mass Shooting at San Diego Pool Party

A gunman opened fire at a poolside party on Sunday in San Diego, killing one person and injuring at least six before the police shot and killed him as he tried to reload, the authorities said.

The attack took place around 6 p.m. as people gathered around the pool for a birthday party at the La Jolla Crossroads complex in University City, near the University of California’s campus in the northwest part of the city, witnesses said.

The police responded after receiving reports of a shooting, and an officer in a police helicopter spotted the gunman as he appeared to be reloading, said Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman.

Three officers on the ground arrived at the complex and confronted the gunman, and they shot him as he pointed his weapon at them, Chief Zimmerman said.