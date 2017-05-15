China's new world order: Xi, Putin and others meet for Belt and Road Forum - CNN.com

China's leaders are ringing in what they hope is a new world order at a major international conference in Beijing Sunday.

The Belt and Road Forum is China's answer to Davos or the G20, centered around the colossal One Belt, One Road (OBOR) trade initiative, which takes its inspiration from the ancient Silk Road trading route.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized OBOR's international credentials in the face of criticism that the project will be dominated by Beijing.

"What we hope to create is a big family of harmonious co-existence," Xi said, adding that all countries were welcome to take part in the project.