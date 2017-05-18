As Trump adviser, Flynn stopped a military plan Turkey opposed after being paid $500K as its agent / Boing Boing

Newsvine

As Trump adviser, Flynn stopped a military plan Turkey opposed after being paid $500K as its agent

Thu May 18, 2017
As Donald Trump's national security adviser, one of the first moves Michael Flynn made was aligned precisely with the wishes of Turkey. But Flynn had a secret. He'd been paid half a million dollars to represent the interests of the Turkish government. And team Trump knew.

