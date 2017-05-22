Muslim Convert Tells Cops He Killed 2 'Neo-Nazi' Friends Who 'Disrespected' His Faith | HuffPost

A onetime white supremacist in Tampa, Florida, claims he killed two neo-Nazi friends because they objected to his newfound Muslim faith, police said.

Devon Arthurs, 18, of Tampa, was apprehended Friday. He is accused of taking three hostages at a Tampa Palms smoke shop, according to a copy of the police report. After police talked Arthurs into surrendering, he made references to “Allah Mohammed” and said, “I had to do it. This wouldn’t have had to happen if your country didn’t bomb my country,” Tampa police reported. Arthurs is a U.S. citizen.