UK Officials Will Stop Sharing Information With U.S. About Manchester Attack | HuffPost

Angered that U.S. intelligence officials appeared to be leaking information about the Manchester terror attack, British authorities have stopped sharing details about the case, the BBC reports.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham later confirmed the report, telling CNN that, “we quite frankly can’t risk it anymore.”

Citing American intelligence sources, U.S. media revealed the name of the man who police say killed 22 people after he set off a suicide bomb at a concert in the English city on Monday night. The United Kingdom’s Home Secretary Amber Rudd told BBC Radio 4on Wednesday that the leaks were “irritating” because they could jeopardize the case and that she would reconsider passing on details of the investigation.

“I have been very clear with our friends that that should not happen again,” she said.