The Enemy Of My Enemy Is My Friend: What Neo-Nazis Like About ISIS | HuffPost

After 18-year-old Devon Arthurs converted to a violent, fundamentalist version of Islam about a year ago, he didn’t stop posting on the white supremacist messaging board he frequented. Nor did he avoid sharing a house with three roommates, who he later told police were all neo-Nazis.

For a time at least, these adherents of seemingly opposing extremist ideologies appeared to coexist under one roof in an upscale condominium complex in Tampa, Florida.