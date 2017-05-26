The Enemy Of My Enemy Is My Friend: What Neo-Nazis Like About ISIS | HuffPost

After 18-year-old Devon Arthurs converted to a violent, fundamentalist version of Islam about a year ago, he didn’t stop posting on the white supremacist messaging board he frequented. Nor did he avoid sharing a house with three roommates, who he later told police were all neo-Nazis.
For a time at least, these adherents of seemingly opposing extremist ideologies appeared to coexist under one roof in an upscale condominium complex in Tampa, Florida.
Now, however, Arthurs is in jail on murder charges, one roommate is in a federal detention center on charges of possessing explosives, and the other two roommates are dead.